NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 208.00 202.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7199 2.6451 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9402 2.8746 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 17.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.99 83.62 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1872 1.1419 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8800 3.9500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1800 4.1975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 350.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1300 10.1200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.0475 9.1900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4390

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5355 4.5960

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6659 0.6690

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

