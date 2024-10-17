Live Radio
Webster Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 17, 2024, 7:39 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $193 million.

The bank, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said it had earnings of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $647.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.5 million.

