Voxx: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $92.5 million in the period.

