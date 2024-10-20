Volunteerism That Impresses Law Schools

Whether you are applying to law school as a college student or are already in the workforce, what you do…

Whether you are applying to law school as a college student or are already in the workforce, what you do in your free time says a lot about who you are and what you value. Accordingly, law schools look to applicants’ volunteer work for a sense of how they might contribute to campus and to the legal profession.

The range of volunteer work undertaken by law school applicants is mesmerizing, from working in orphanages in conflict-affected countries to teaching philosophy to prison inmates.

In college, volunteering might include campus activities, service trips and summer internships. If you’ve already graduated, consider finding volunteer roles in your community or even within your workplace.

But what unpaid activities stand out the most on a law school application? Look for opportunities that show:

— Leadership and initiative

— Taking responsibility

— Advocacy

— Building community

— Legal interest

Leadership and Initiative

Good lawyers are self-starters unafraid to show up and take the lead. Extracurricular activities and other volunteer work can demonstrate how a candidate handles responsibility and works with others.

Not only do such efforts look good on a law school resume, they are great topics to discuss on a personal statement or during an interview.

Leadership that involves helping others, whether serving the public or supporting colleagues or teammates, holds a reader’s interest and is a great way to convey your strengths with humility.

Taking Responsibility

Clients entrust lawyers with solemn responsibilities that can be very personal in nature. So, it’s good to show you’re unafraid to step up and do the hard work that others shy away from. Such help can take many forms, from providing tax help to underserved communities to volunteering in domestic violence shelters.

In some cases, volunteer work involves weighty responsibilities that may not be obvious to outsiders. For example, those who have never assisted someone with special needs may underestimate the attention and care required.

In that case, be sure your law school resume or personal statement makes your duties clear. A recommendation letter from a supervisor may add context and credibility, as well.

Advocacy

Sometimes law school applicants mistakenly imagine that they must appear totally impartial, like a judge. In reality, law schools are happy to have applicants who advocate for strong religious and political beliefs, as long as they are able to engage respectfully with those with differing viewpoints.

Indeed, taking a stand for something you believe in can be a great way to show courage in a law school application.

So, don’t shy away from opportunities related to social justice or political activism. Just be meticulously respectful of any school rules or local laws. Any violations would require an addendum. Extreme cases may even make it difficult to gain admittance to the bar.

Building Community

Read law school websites and you will see that many law schools pride themselves on their collegiality. Therefore, they appreciate applicants who have contributed to their own community whether that means a neighborhood, common-interest group or religious congregation.

You don’t need a formal title to emphasize active and consistent community membership on your resume, personal statement or optional statement.

Communities depend on good team players who show up and lend a modest hand. If you mentor young people, volunteer at an animal shelter or help out regularly in an ethnic community center or religious organization, be sure to mention it.

Legal Interest

Despite what some applicants think, law schools don’t necessarily privilege law-related experiences over other jobs or volunteer positions. But it is true that law-related work can confirm that applicants are committed to a legal career.

Volunteering with a law firm, legal nonprofit, government office or political organization is a strong way to show interest in a legal path. Such offices are often looking for help with everything from answering phones to collecting and organizing information.

Fluency in a foreign language or technical skills may make you even more of an asset. One of the most relevant ways to help out is to assist with research, which is a key legal skill.

Law schools understand that not everyone has time for volunteering. Some people have demanding jobs while others may have parenting responsibilities. Regardless, what law schools care about most is that you use your time well in ways that prepare you for the rigors of legal work.

