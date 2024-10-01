United Natural: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $112 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.98 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $30.3 billion to $30.8 billion.

