The Top Real Estate Companies in Raleigh

Whether its the mild weather or opportunities in life sciences and technology, the tri-city region of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill continues to be a destination for retirees, students and professionals.

Home to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, North Carolina State University and others, the Triangle Area is a hub of research and innovation with a collegiate rivalry that attracts fans to sports events. The area also has an acclaimed dining and craft brewing scene, family-friendly museums, beautiful green spaces, monthly gallery walks, summer concerts and music festivals.

For this reason, Raleigh’s population increased nearly 1.2% annually in 2023, totaling more than 482,000 residents, and neighboring Durham County saw its population rise 3.7% annually in 2023 to more than 336,000 residents.

Population growth and low housing supply has made the Triangle Area housing market competitive, with homes selling within 21 days on the market, 14 days less than a year ago, according to Redfin. The median sale price for a home in Raleigh was $440,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to Redfin, but part of that may be inflated due to the sale of luxury homes, suggests a column written in The Triangle Business Journal by real estate firm The Jim Allen Group. The Triangle MLS tracks data across 17 counties and 137 cities. That means the housing market can vary greatly from Johnston County to Wake County.

If you’re serious about buying a home in Raleigh, it’s important to partner with the right real estate agent. Here are some of the top firms in the citybased on sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

The Jim Allen Group

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, The Jim Allen Group closed $765 million in sales in 2023. The firm consists of approximately 90 professionals and focuses on areas that include Durham, Clayton, Knightdale and Rolesville.

A Cole Realty

A Cole Realty, founded in 2013, is affiliated with LPT Realty. Angie Cole, with 15 years of experience, leads a team of more than 50 agents that closed $167 million in sales in 2023.

A Cole Realty serves Raleigh, Cary, Durham, and the surrounding Triangle Area all the way to the coast.

The Coley Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Coley Group has sold more than 2,050 homes in the Greater Raleigh area, with $155 million in sales in 2023. The team of nearly 20 has spent more than 20 years working directly with developers and builders in the Raleigh area. Founding Principal Gretchen Coley has been selling real estate since 2000.

Chappell

Affiliated with Compass, Chappell consists of almost two dozen agents. The firm accommodates clients with a range of budgets, from those looking for condos in town to those seeking million-dollar properties. Chappell has helped approximately 700 families find home in the Raleigh area since 2019 and closed $153 million in sales in 2023.

The Rachel Kendall Team

The Rachel Kendall Team is comprised of eight buyer specialists and two listing specialists serving Wake County, Durham, Youngsville and Chapel Hill. Founded in 2013 by Rachel Kendall, the firm closed $118 million in sales in 2023.

Triangle Experts Team

Broker/owner Sharon Evans leads Triangle Experts Team, a group of more than 20 professionals serving Durham, Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Cary and Wilmington. Evans is a Cary native who has more than 25 years of experience selling real estate in the Triangle Area. Affiliated with eXp Realty, Triangle Experts Team boasts 300 annual transactions and $110 million in sales in 2023 alone.

Marti Hampton Real Estate

Serving the Triangle Area for more than 30 years, Marti Hampton Real Estate was founded by North Carolina native Marti Hampton, who has sold sell over 10,000 homes in the course of her career, totaling billions in real estate sales. In 2023, Marti Hampton Real Estate closed $95 million in sales. The team of more than 30 professionals serves neighborhoods including Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, Holly Springs and Clayton.

220 Agents

Affiliated with Keller Williams Raleigh, 220 Agents has sold almost 2,300 homes in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area and closed $73 million in sales in 2023. The team, which consists of more than 40 professionals, focuses on communities that include Apex, Cary, Morrisville, Wendell and Zebulon. Agents are also experienced with new construction.

Mary Biathrow

A resident of Raleigh for more than 50 years, Mary Biathrow has personally listed and sold over $400,000 million in properties in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area. She’s also the founder of the Biathrow Randall Shaked Realty Group, a small team operating under the umbrella of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Biathrow became a certified residential specialist in 1994. In 2023, she closed $72 million in sales.

The Ashley Wilson Realty Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Ashley Wilson Realty Group was founded in 2009 and has since helped over 3,000 clients buy or sell a home. The team, which consists of over a dozen professionals, closed $64 million in sales in 2023. Ashley Wilson’s efforts have resulted in more than $400 million in real estate sales since 2005.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Raleigh could start with one of the companies above. But it’s important to thoroughly vet any real estate agent you’re considering working with.

Ask each agent how well they know the specific neighborhoods you’re focusing on, and aim to get a sense of whether their communication style works for you. Teaming up with the right agent could spell the difference between struggling to find the ideal home and navigating the process with relative ease.

Update 10/16/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.