The 25 Best Places to Live for Quality of Life

Many factors play into truly loving where you live. Affordability and career opportunities certainly contribute, but you shouldn’t discount daily commute, access to quality education and health care, crime rates, air quality, risk of and resilience to natural disasters and general well-being. As part of the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News has compiled information on these important aspects of a top-notch place to live. These seven categories combined measure the quality of life in a given place.

The Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in 2024-2025 are:

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 12 Population: 111,006 Median Home Price: $180,066 Median Household Income: $63,931

Green Bay takes the No. 25 spot out of the 150 major city areas on the list for its short commute time and air quality. Residents here spend 22 minutes on their daily commute, a full 10 minutes shorter than the national average for the 150 top cities ranked. The city also has the No. 26 spot for air quality, based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index. AQI measures pollutants in the air and whether they pose a health threat to people.

24. Albany, New York

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 81 Population: 99,737 Median Home Price: $198,416 Median Household Income: $63,506

New York’s capital scores highest in the quality of life categories for extreme weather resilience and air quality. The average AQI in Albany is 40, which falls in the “green” range, meaning air pollution poses little to no risk to anyone on a typical day. Albany also ranks No. 16 for commute time and has an average commute of just 24 minutes.

23. Pittsburgh

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 36 Population: 314,361 Median Home Price: $243,355 Median Household Income: $67,886

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd for its quality of life and sits at No. 36 out of 150 major cities on the overall Best Places to Live list. The Steel City also takes the No. 10 spot on the Best Places to Retire list for its housing affordability and health care. FEMA data places Pittsburgh as the No. 1 major city in the U.S. for a low risk of extreme weather events and natural disasters, and high resilience to those that could occur in the area.

22. Santa Barbara, California

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 71 Population: 98,267 Median Home Price: $1,327,170 Median Household Income: $118,858

Santa Barbara certainly isn’t a cheap place to live, ranking No. 6 out of 150 major cities in the U.S. for the most expensive places to live. Despite that, quality of life still ranks highly in this city with the ocean at its doorstep. Violent crime and property crime are lower than the national average. Students are also better prepared for college, as Santa Barbara placed 25th in college readiness. Residents only need 22 minutes, on average, to get to work in the morning, which earns the city one of the shortest commutes out of 150 major cities in the U.S.

21. Providence, Rhode Island

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 117 Population: 194,224 Median Home Price: $369,551 Median Household Income: $68,686

If you’re looking for a smaller city that still offers a big-city culinary and arts scene, head up the East Coast from New York. The highest score Providence receives in the quality of life category is for its college readiness, at No. 35, but Providence also ranks 40th for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, based on data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and 39th for well-being, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

20. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 45 Population: 200,675 Median Home Price: $213,150 Median Household Income: $66,423

This western Michigan city boasts high scores for college readiness among high school students, a short commute and low risk of natural disasters. The average morning commute for Grand Rapids residents is just 24 minutes. The weakest performance in the categories that make up the quality of life ranking is in crime and air quality, where it ranks No. 103 and No. 89, respectively. Even if Grand Rapids experiences a higher average AQI than other city areas on this list, the average score is just 46, still inside the 0-50 range designated as “green,” or good quality that poses little to no risk to anyone.

19. South Bend, Indiana

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 25 Population: 119,280 Median Home Price: $133,774 Median Household Income: $56,890

Just south of the Michigan border, South Bend is located in one of the nation’s most affordable states. While its lower cost of living contributes to residents’ quality of life, low crime rates and its low risk of and high resilience to extreme weather or natural disasters earned it the No. 19 spot on the list of 150 major cities considered. South Bend ranks third for its low rates of property crime and violent crime, based on data from the FBI, and FEMA data places South Bend at No. 9 for climate risk and resilience.

18. Spokane, Washington

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 65 Population: 250,364 Median Home Price: $310,408 Median Household Income: $73,324

If you enjoy the great outdoors, you’ll appreciate Spokane‘s high air quality, low risk of extreme weather events and natural disasters, and high resilience to those that could occur. The city ranks No. 13 for air quality and No. 7 for FEMA risk. Its lowest-scoring category was crime.

17. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 90 Population: 75,231 Median Home Price: $181,145 Median Household Income: $53,966

The small, quirky Michigan city takes the No. 17 spot, thanks to college readiness, relatively low FEMA risk and short commute. Kalamazoo is also among the cities with the shortest commute out of 150 major cities in the U.S. Residents here only need 22 minutes, on average, to get to work. In terms of college readiness, Kalamazoo takes the No. 27 spot and placed 35th for its low risk of and high resilience to extreme weather or natural disasters, according to FEMA data.

16. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 44 Population: 688,462 Median Home Price: $733,536 Median Household Income: $117,608

Washington ranks No. 3 out of the 150 major cities in the U.S. for well-being, which is based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. It ranks 11th for FEMA risks, and the vast array of highly ranked hospitals lead to the nation’s capital ranking No. 14 for proximity to quality health care.

15. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 21 Population: 113,010 Median Home Price: $281,646 Median Household Income: $70,165

Fayetteville high school students are the most likely to be prepared for college, earning the city first place for college readiness. The city also has a short commute, as residents spend about 23 minutes, on average, getting to work in the morning. However, Fayetteville didn’t fare as well in the FEMA risks, well-being and health categories, ranking No. 103, 111, and 106, respectively.

14. Richmond, Virginia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 64 Population: 240,938 Median Home Price: $321,874 Median Household Income: $68,814

Although it’s a popular tourist destination, Richmond residents also enjoy a high quality of life. The city’s high air quality ranked No. 6 out of the 150 major cities considered. The average AQI in Richmond is 32, which falls in the “green” range, meaning air pollution poses little to no risk to on a typical day. With a FEMA rating of No. 20, it’s in the lower quarter of U.S. cities for climate risk and resilience.

13. Hartford, Connecticut

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 148 Population: 118,273 Median Home Price: $214,546 Median Household Income: $46,377

Hartford sees its highest score among the categories that make up the Quality of Life index in FEMA risks, where it ranks 11th. Hartford also ranks No. 31 out of the cities on the list for well-being. The average morning commute of 27 minutes is short compared with the national average of 32 minutes, but it is longer than 71 other cities out of the 150 in the Best Places to Live rankings.

12. Greenville, South Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 4 Population: 77,387 Median Home Price: $393,809 Median Household Income: $76,193

Situated at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville is No. 12 on the Quality of Life index, primarily because of its college readiness and short commutes. Greenville ranked No. 12 for college readiness among high school students and No. 16 for commute. Residents spend 24 minutes, on average, going to work in the morning.

11. San Diego, California

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 46 Population: 1,404,745 Median Home Price: $807,264 Median Household Income: $109,765

Quality of life is about more than sunny weather and sandy beaches. In San Diego, residents enjoy a high level of college readiness, access to quality health care, relatively low crime and overall well-being. However, the city ranks No. 105 for commute with an average of 29 minutes, No. 142 for air quality and No. 76 for FEMA risk. San Diego’s average AQI is 61, which is “yellow,” or moderate. This means that the air could pose a risk to people who are particularly sensitive to air pollution.

10. Asheville, North Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 17 Population: 113,353 Median Home Price: $400,587 Median Household Income: $69,429

The small western Carolina city ranks 16th for college readiness, eighth for air quality and first for commute with an average of 22 minutes. Its food scene and outdoor opportunities are a big draw to residents. On the other hand, Asheville ranks low for access to quality health care. The area is more susceptible to extreme weather events and natural disasters than other cities, sitting at No. 53 based on FEMA data.

9. Boston

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 88 Population: 673,264 Median Home Price: $744,221 Median Household Income: $95,674

People who live in Boston are largely pleased with their community, as the metro area ranks fourth for well-being, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. Additionally, Boston ranks No. 21 for its air quality, No. 32 for FEMA risk and No. 6 for proximity to quality health care. However, commute times are long. Bostonians spend 37 minutes, on average, getting to work every day, 5 minutes longer than the national average.

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 8 Population: 460,069 Median Home Price: $358,477 Median Household Income: $96,805

Virginia Beach is more of a resort city, but residents are generally happy to call it home. Virginia Beach ranks fourth for air quality and 16th for crime. The city’s average AQI score is 29, which falls within the “green” range. Quality health care is more difficult to access, earning the city a ranking of No. 104.

7. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 38 Population: 68,430 Median Home Price: $449,949 Median Household Income: $77,286

The largest city in Maine offers plenty of appeal to people looking for a new place to live, including factors that impact residents’ quality of life. Portland ranks No. 20 for its low crime rates. Portland also ranks 36th for well-being and 15th for air quality. The average commute time is also fairly short, about 24 minutes, placing the city at No. 16 for the commute category.

6. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 14 Population: 269,692 Median Home Price: $367,653 Median Household Income: $79,166

As the home of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, it’s not just college students who are getting a quality education in Madison. The metro area’s high schoolers rank No. 38 for college readiness. Additionally, Madison ranks 20th for well-being and 16th for commute. Madison residents need only 24 minutes, on average, to get to work.

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 6 Population: 469,960 Median Home Price: $382,677 Median Household Income: $87,708

Taking the No. 6 spot on the overall Best Places to Live list, Raleigh ranks in the top 30 of three of the seven categories covered in the Quality of Life index. It gets high marks at No. 5 for college readiness and places 18th for access to quality health care. Its lowest scores are for air quality, for which it ranks 68th, and commute, for which it ranks No. 86, with an average of 28 minutes. Raleigh places 50th for its low risk of and high resilience to extreme weather or natural disasters, based on FEMA data.

4. Honolulu

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 32 Population: 408,930 Median Home Price: $869,639 Median Household Income: $103,096

Honolulu is often cited as one of the nation’s happiest places, so it’s No. 4 ranking on the Quality of Life index isn’t a surprise. The city placed sixth for well-being, third for air quality, 25th for FEMA risk and 34th for crime. Honolulu ranked the lowest for commute, as it takes 29 minutes on average to get to work, followed by college readiness, placing 53rd.

3. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 2 Population: 277,498 Median Home Price: $422,080 Median Household Income: $85,886

Boise ranks 14th for its low crime rates, and ninth for college readiness among high school students. Boise received lower scores for proximity to quality health care and air quality, however — the Idaho city ranks No. 65 and No. 89 in those categories, respectively. Boise’s average AQI is 46, which means that on the average day air quality is considered good with little to no risk, but there are a higher number of days than other metro areas that could pose a risk to people who are particularly sensitive to air pollution.

2. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 10 Population: 122,362 Median Home Price: $854,424 Median Household Income: $97,017

At the No. 2 spot for quality of life is Boulder, which also ranks second for its test scores among high school students to determine college readiness. Boulder residents also report that they’re happy living in the area — the Colorado city ranks eighth out of the 150 metro areas on the list for well-being, according to the Sharecare Well-Being Index.

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 19 Population: 125,664 Median Home Price: $456,578 Median Household Income: $86,628

This Michigan city has fewer than 130,000 residents and is home to the University of Michigan, which naturally means many residents are connected to the college and its associated health system. Ann Arbor ranks 23rd for access to quality health care. The city isn’t just recognized for its higher education opportunities: It ranks 15th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for college readiness among high school students, ninth for well-being, 16th for its 24-minute commute and 11th for crime, making it the No. 1 best place to live for quality of life in 2024-2025.

Update 10/21/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.