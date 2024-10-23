The 12 Best New York City Hotels for Christmas

The Big Apple celebrates the holiday season in a big way — from the tallest trees and the most elaborate…

The Big Apple celebrates the holiday season in a big way — from the tallest trees and the most elaborate decorations to the theatrics of stage and decked-out department store windows. The festive season is not to be missed, and several New York City hotels are elevating the holidays this year with packages designed for an extra jolly experience. Pack your hat and gloves and get ready to shop, ice skate, snap pictures with Santa, decorate gingerbread houses and fall asleep next to the glow of a Christmas tree at one of these festive NYC hotels.

The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel

[IMAGE]

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

The ultimate hotel for a holiday spectacular might just be The Plaza, located on Fifth Avenue at the southeast corner of Central Park. Not only does this five-star hotel offer close proximity to festive locations like Wollman Rink — perfect for an afternoon of ice skating — but The Plaza also goes all out with glittering decor and celebratory events. This hotel’s Tree Lighting Ceremony entertains guests with live performances and photos with Santa. Storytime with Santa Claus and a special holiday-themed afternoon tea are other can’t-miss Christmastime events. Travelers appreciate the beautiful hotel and its central location.

Package: The Plaza is well known for its appearance in the beloved holiday film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Today, the hotel offers a “Home Alone 2: Fun in New York” package that recreates some of Kevin McCallister’s mischief — including a limousine ride around the sights of New York City, a large cheese pizza and an extravagant sundae. For a more classic Christmas experience, opt for the “Suitest Season of All” offer, which includes a 7-foot-tall decorated tree in your room.

Address:768 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10019

The William Vale

Neighborhood: Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Midtown Manhattan hotels aren’t the only ones that know how to celebrate the holidays in style. The William Vale, a luxury hotel in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, offers a rare option for enjoying the winter season: rooftop ice skating. Don a pair of ice skates and admire views across the East River to the Manhattan skyline before topping off the evening with a romantic meal at Leuca: an on-site southern Italy-inspired restaurant from renowned chef Andrew Carmellini. This pet-friendly hotel is a perfect match for people who want to celebrate the holidays with their pups, too.

Package: Book the “Skate the Skyline” package, which includes a guestroom and a skating session for two people. Email ahead of your stay to book your skating experience.

Address:111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

Refinery Hotel

[IMAGE]

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

What was once a hat factory is now a refined hotel located near Bryant Park, which is home to one of Manhattan’s top outdoor holiday markets — and a free skating rink. After some shopping and skating, relax with a cocktail over a live jazz performance at Winnie’s Jazz Bar at Refinery Hotel. Refinery’s glass-covered rooftop with twinkling lights and Empire State Building views is a stunner at any time of year but is especially charming during the festive season. Many guests who spent Christmas at Refinery Hotel say it surpassed expectations.

Package: The “Winter Spectacular Stay” package is a two-night minimum package that includes a fresh Christmas tree with decorations in your room, plus seasonal room service with holiday cookies and hot chocolate. For some added festive fun, you can also get a gingerbread house decorating kit.

Address: 63 W. 38th St., New York, NY 10018

Lotte New York Palace

[IMAGE]

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

A serious dedication to Christmas decor is on display when you arrive at Lotte New York Palace. Its courtyard is decked out with a colorful, ornament-adorned tree and arches lined with sparkling lights. While this hotel is famous as a setting for the TV series “Gossip Girl,” it has also earned a reputation for celebrating the holiday season in a glamorous way, especially over cocktails in the Gold Room bar. History buffs will love a stay here, too, which can include a complimentary Gilded Age-themed guided tour of the Villard Mansion on Saturdays (sign up with the concierge). Past visitors were delighted by the holiday decorations and attentive staff.

Package: Bring Christmas decor into your room with the “Palace Holiday Suite” offer. This package includes a beautifully decorated tree and other festive touches. Homemade Christmas cookies are also included on the night of your arrival. Separately, ticket holders for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular get exclusive access to a package that includes a discounted stay.

Address: 455 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022

The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

Christmas decorations are nothing short of extravagant at The Langham, a five-star hotel on Fifth Avenue, near the Empire State Building. Many people choose this location for its close proximity to Bryant Park, where an ice skating rink sits alongside a European-inspired open-air market full of crafts, gifts and more. Past travelers say The Langham provides a luxurious Christmas stay with great service. Within the hotel, gather with loved ones to celebrate the holidays over Italian fare at Ai Fiori or opt for a decadent breakfast in bed instead.

Package: In addition to holiday decor, The Langham offers a fun experience for kids called the “Playtime with Paddington” package. Fans of the Paddington books will find lots of Paddington-branded amenities and gifts, including a Paddington bear, a Paddington-themed tent in the room, a child-sized Paddington bathrobe and more.

Address:400 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10018

The Peninsula New York

[IMAGE]

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

From the aroma of roasting chestnuts to the iconic holiday window displays of Fifth Avenue, Midtown Manhattan delivers all the sensory stimuli of the holidays. The luxurious Peninsula Hotel leans into this seasonal neighborhood cheer with lavish decorations and package options to suit different types of travelers, including families with kids. The twinkling lobby Christmas tree and the grand staircase lined with ornaments greet visitors at this historic property, which offers an ideal location for both last-minute Christmas shopping and snapping photos in festive Rockefeller Center. Recent guests have high praise for this property, calling it particularly magical and hospitable for the holidays.

Package: Families seeking some holiday magic may want to check out the “Nights Before Christmas Package.” This experience includes an in-room candy cane scavenger hunt, a gingerbread cookie decorating kit, Christmas holiday gifts and more. Another festive option is the “Holly Jolly Holiday Package,” which includes express access to the Top of the Rock observation deck, welcome drinks and a self-guided walking tour of holiday window displays. Looking for an in-room Christmas tree? Upgrade to a Deluxe Suite.

Address:700 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10019

Mandarin Oriental, New York

Neighborhood: Upper West Side, Manhattan

Come for the sweeping Central Park views and stay for the festive holiday celebrations. The Mandarin Oriental, towering above Columbus Circle, offers merriment for all ages with everything from carol singers on Fridays in December to brunch with Santa Claus on Saturdays. Sparkling decorations set the jovial atmosphere, but the heated indoor lap pool and cocktails with an unforgettable skyline view set this property apart. As a bonus, the Columbus Circle Holiday Market is a short stroll away. Travelers say the Mandarin Oriental has a wonderful location for a Christmas vacation in New York, with the staff providing a welcoming atmosphere for the holidays.

Package: To combine a NYC getaway with holiday shopping, book the “Season’s Sparkle” package. In addition to a festive afternoon tea experience, you can set out on a personalized holiday shopping experience at Nordstrom with a private shopper for all your gift-giving needs. Alternatively, bring holiday cheer into your suite with the “Home for the Holidays” offer. This package, also available with two-bedroom suites, includes a 7.5-foot Christmas tree, plus sweet treats for late-night snacking and a gingerbread house for decorating.

Address:80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023

Wythe Hotel

[IMAGE]

Neighborhood: Williamsburg, Brooklyn

For a toast to the holidays with a Manhattan skyline view, head to Brooklyn. Wythe Hotel is a gateway to the neighborhood of Williamsburg and all of its shops, restaurants, breweries, bookstores and more. Past visitors call this property chic and modern. While there’s plenty to do in the area, this hotel provides many reasons to stay on-site — including the exceptional views from the sixth-floor Bar Blondeau and the hearty fare at the on-site brasserie, Le Crocodile.

Package: Add extra value to your NYC getaway with the “Holidays at Wythe” offer, available Thanksgiving week and Dec. 15 to 30. The package includes a 10% discount off the best available rate, plus a $100 food and beverage credit for room service or use at the hotel’s on-site bar and restaurant. The “Holiday Entertainment Package” and “Holiday Shopping Package” are other festive offers at Wythe Hotel.

Address:80 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249

JW Marriott Essex House New York

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

Located on prestigious Central Park South, JW Marriott Essex House is an art deco hotel with some of the city’s best views of the 843 acres that make up Central Park. Spacious square footage and plenty of options for interconnected rooms make this hotel an especially good pick for families, as do the packages designed for family experiences. Marriott Bonvoy members will enjoy access to the exclusive Executive Lounge, known for its extravagant breakfast spread. Previous guests say the Christmas decor at this hotel is beautiful and the location can’t be beat.

Package: Families looking to plan a special NYC getaway for kids may want to check out the “American Girl Store Package.” From a welcome letter addressed to your child to the doll-sized travel bed and pajamas, this package’s inclusions brings American girl dreams to life. A visit to the nearby American Girl store and nighttime milk and cookies are included, too, for a memorable holiday celebration.

Address:160 Central Park S., New York, NY 10019

Warwick New York

Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan

A historic hotel near the Museum of Modern Art, the Warwick was built in the 1920s by media tycoon William Randolph Hearst. Between visits to nearby Rockefeller Center and shopping along Fifth Avenue, you can kick back and enjoy the Warwick’s signature service, known for its elegant touch. Get a taste of old New York with a cocktail at Randolph’s Bar and Lounge or admire the artwork at the restaurant Murals on 54. Looking to add some theatrics to your trip? Radio City Music Hall — home of the Rockettes — and Broadway theaters are all close by. Past visitors call this hotel perfect for a festive family vacation.

Package: Add some personal pampering to the holiday season with the “Warwick and Macy’s Shopping Experience.” This package offers a discount on the room rate plus a free personal stylist shopping appointment at Macy’s flagship store. The deal also includes a discount on purchases at Macy’s and complimentary beauty services at your counter of choice.

Address:65 W. 54th St., New York, NY 10019

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

[IMAGE]

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

When you’re looking for Champagne and breakfast in bed rather than Christmas delights for the kids, reserve a room at The Carlyle for an indulgent overnight. Expect elegant seasonal decorations to complement a cocktail and live music at Bemelmans Bar, one of New York’s most storied watering holes. The Carlyle marks the holiday season with festive afternoon tea, carol singers and elaborate holiday meals. Beyond the hotel, a wide range of museums are within easy walking distance, but many guests opt to kick back in the on-site spa or simply order room service and soak up one of New York City’s most luxurious rooms instead. Travelers love the charm and elegance of this hotel any time of year, but especially at Christmastime.

Package: The “Rosewood Romance” package includes daily breakfast in bed, Champagne and chocolate on arrival, and late checkout on Sundays.

Address:35 E. 76th St., New York, NY 10021

The Knickerbocker Hotel

Neighborhood: Times Square, Midtown Manhattan

If your Christmas vacation will extend until New Year’s, The Knickerbocker Hotel may just be the ideal fit for your NYC trip, as it offers several package options with access to its legendary rooftop celebration. This Midtown hotel may just have the best view of Times Square for the annual ball drop. Count down to the new year with a night of cocktails, dancing and live entertainment at The Knickerbocker. This is an occasion that calls for dressing up while raising a glass of Champagne to toast the new year. Past hotel guests highly recommend this hotel for a special Christmas and New Year’s experience.

Package: Choose the New Year’s Eve package that’s right for you, with Silver, Gold and Platinum options. Overnight accommodations plus access to the open-bar rooftop party are included for all; upgrade options include a decadent dinner with a tasting station from the Macallan.

Address:6 Times Square, New York, NY 10036

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Jessica Colley Clarke is a New York-based freelance writer. She loves Manhattan in all seasons but especially appreciates the glow of the holidays.

