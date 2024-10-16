Synchrony: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $768 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $768 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.94.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.79 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.61 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.51 billion.

