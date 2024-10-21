ServisFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported net income of $59.9 million…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported net income of $59.9 million in its third quarter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $123.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFBS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.