Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop Ireton 14
Blue Ridge School 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 19
Flint Hill 63, Catholic 6
Fredericksburg Christian 60, Fork Union Prep 28
Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Amherst County 24
Menchville 17, Woodside 16, OT
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 41, FCA, Del. 14
Randolph-Macon Academy 63, Massanutten Military 0
St. Michael 30, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 6
Woodberry Forest 10, St. Christopher’s 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.