Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop Ireton 14 Blue Ridge School 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 19 Flint Hill 63,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop Ireton 14

Blue Ridge School 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 19

Flint Hill 63, Catholic 6

Fredericksburg Christian 60, Fork Union Prep 28

Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Amherst County 24

Menchville 17, Woodside 16, OT

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 41, FCA, Del. 14

Randolph-Macon Academy 63, Massanutten Military 0

St. Michael 30, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 6

Woodberry Forest 10, St. Christopher’s 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.