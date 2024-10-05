Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bullis, Md. 12, Virginia Academy 8
George Wythe 54, Galax 7
Kenston Forest 52, Broadwater Academy 14
Menchville 49, Gloucester 7
Orange County 42, Western Albemarle 8
Phoebus 37, Hampton 3
Rural Retreat 33, Patrick Henry 7
The Kiski School, Pa. 47, Potomac School 13
Va. Episcopal 20, Greenbrier Christian 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
