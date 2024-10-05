Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bullis, Md. 12, Virginia Academy 8 George Wythe 54, Galax 7 Kenston Forest 52, Broadwater Academy 14 Menchville…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bullis, Md. 12, Virginia Academy 8

George Wythe 54, Galax 7

Kenston Forest 52, Broadwater Academy 14

Menchville 49, Gloucester 7

Orange County 42, Western Albemarle 8

Phoebus 37, Hampton 3

Rural Retreat 33, Patrick Henry 7

The Kiski School, Pa. 47, Potomac School 13

Va. Episcopal 20, Greenbrier Christian 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

