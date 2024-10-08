Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $13.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $13.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $43 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.