Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Monday reported net income of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $189.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $101.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

