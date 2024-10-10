CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 600¾ 609¼ 598½ 605 +6 Mar 623¾ 632¼ 621¾ 627¾ +5½ May 637 643¾ 634 639¾ +5 Jul 643½ 649 639¾ 645½ +4 Sep 653 658 649¾ 654½ +3½ Dec 666¾ 670½ 663 667½ +3½ Mar 676¼ 676½ 671½ 671½ — ¾ Est. sales 81,674. Wed.’s sales 102,659 Wed.’s open int 391,667 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 421 424 418 419½ —1½ Mar 438½ 441¼ 435½ 437 —1 May 448 450¼ 444¾ 446¼ —1 Jul 453 456 450¾ 452¼ —1 Sep 448¾ 450¾ 446¼ 447¼ —1 Dec 453 456 451¼ 452½ —1 Mar 463¼ 463½ 462 462¾ —1¼ May 469¾ 469¾ 468¼ 469 — ¾ Jul 474¼ 474¼ 472 472½ —1 Sep 459¾ 465½ 459¾ 465½ +5½ Dec 460¾ 464 459½ 460¼ Dec 455¾ 455¾ 455 455 — ½ Est. sales 209,494. Wed.’s sales 277,091 Wed.’s open int 1,487,412 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388¼ 394 385¼ 390¼ +3 Mar 383 390¼ 383 388½ +5 Est. sales 635. Wed.’s sales 584 Wed.’s open int 3,952 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1019¾ 1025½ 1011¾ 1016 —4¼ Jan 1036½ 1042½ 1028¾ 1032½ —4½ Mar 1051 1057½ 1044¼ 1047¾ —3¾ May 1066 1072 1058¾ 1062¼ —3¼ Jul 1077¼ 1083 1070¼ 1073¾ —3¼ Aug 1077½ 1083 1070¾ 1074¼ —2½ Sep 1069¾ 1071¼ 1062 1065 —2¼ Nov 1068 1075¼ 1064 1067¼ —1¾ Jan 1083½ 1084½ 1075½ 1077½ —2¾ Mar 1081¼ 1081¼ 1077¼ 1077¼ —5 Jul 1078½ 1090½ 1078½ 1090½ —2 Nov 1075½ 1075½ 1072¼ 1072¼ —3¼ Nov 1062 1062 1062 1062 —1½ Est. sales 290,161. Wed.’s sales 356,796 Wed.’s open int 889,927, up 7,858

