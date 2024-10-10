Live Radio
October 10, 2024

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 600¾ 609¼ 598½ 605 +6
Mar 623¾ 632¼ 621¾ 627¾ +5½
May 637 643¾ 634 639¾ +5
Jul 643½ 649 639¾ 645½ +4
Sep 653 658 649¾ 654½ +3½
Dec 666¾ 670½ 663 667½ +3½
Mar 676¼ 676½ 671½ 671½ ¾
Est. sales 81,674. Wed.’s sales 102,659
Wed.’s open int 391,667
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 421 424 418 419½ —1½
Mar 438½ 441¼ 435½ 437 —1
May 448 450¼ 444¾ 446¼ —1
Jul 453 456 450¾ 452¼ —1
Sep 448¾ 450¾ 446¼ 447¼ —1
Dec 453 456 451¼ 452½ —1
Mar 463¼ 463½ 462 462¾ —1¼
May 469¾ 469¾ 468¼ 469 ¾
Jul 474¼ 474¼ 472 472½ —1
Sep 459¾ 465½ 459¾ 465½ +5½
Dec 460¾ 464 459½ 460¼
Dec 455¾ 455¾ 455 455 ½
Est. sales 209,494. Wed.’s sales 277,091
Wed.’s open int 1,487,412
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 388¼ 394 385¼ 390¼ +3
Mar 383 390¼ 383 388½ +5
Est. sales 635. Wed.’s sales 584
Wed.’s open int 3,952
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1019¾ 1025½ 1011¾ 1016 —4¼
Jan 1036½ 1042½ 1028¾ 1032½ —4½
Mar 1051 1057½ 1044¼ 1047¾ —3¾
May 1066 1072 1058¾ 1062¼ —3¼
Jul 1077¼ 1083 1070¼ 1073¾ —3¼
Aug 1077½ 1083 1070¾ 1074¼ —2½
Sep 1069¾ 1071¼ 1062 1065 —2¼
Nov 1068 1075¼ 1064 1067¼ —1¾
Jan 1083½ 1084½ 1075½ 1077½ —2¾
Mar 1081¼ 1081¼ 1077¼ 1077¼ —5
Jul 1078½ 1090½ 1078½ 1090½ —2
Nov 1075½ 1075½ 1072¼ 1072¼ —3¼
Nov 1062 1062 1062 1062 —1½
Est. sales 290,161. Wed.’s sales 356,796
Wed.’s open int 889,927, up 7,858

