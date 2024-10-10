CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|600¾
|609¼
|598½
|605
|+6
|Mar
|623¾
|632¼
|621¾
|627¾
|+5½
|May
|637
|643¾
|634
|639¾
|+5
|Jul
|643½
|649
|639¾
|645½
|+4
|Sep
|653
|658
|649¾
|654½
|+3½
|Dec
|666¾
|670½
|663
|667½
|+3½
|Mar
|676¼
|676½
|671½
|671½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 81,674.
|Wed.’s sales 102,659
|Wed.’s open int 391,667
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|421
|424
|418
|419½
|—1½
|Mar
|438½
|441¼
|435½
|437
|—1
|May
|448
|450¼
|444¾
|446¼
|—1
|Jul
|453
|456
|450¾
|452¼
|—1
|Sep
|448¾
|450¾
|446¼
|447¼
|—1
|Dec
|453
|456
|451¼
|452½
|—1
|Mar
|463¼
|463½
|462
|462¾
|—1¼
|May
|469¾
|469¾
|468¼
|469
|—
|¾
|Jul
|474¼
|474¼
|472
|472½
|—1
|Sep
|459¾
|465½
|459¾
|465½
|+5½
|Dec
|460¾
|464
|459½
|460¼
|Dec
|455¾
|455¾
|455
|455
|—
|½
|Est. sales 209,494.
|Wed.’s sales 277,091
|Wed.’s open int 1,487,412
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388¼
|394
|385¼
|390¼
|+3
|Mar
|383
|390¼
|383
|388½
|+5
|Est. sales 635.
|Wed.’s sales 584
|Wed.’s open int 3,952
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1019¾
|1025½
|1011¾
|1016
|—4¼
|Jan
|1036½
|1042½
|1028¾
|1032½
|—4½
|Mar
|1051
|1057½
|1044¼
|1047¾
|—3¾
|May
|1066
|1072
|1058¾
|1062¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|1077¼
|1083
|1070¼
|1073¾
|—3¼
|Aug
|1077½
|1083
|1070¾
|1074¼
|—2½
|Sep
|1069¾
|1071¼
|1062
|1065
|—2¼
|Nov
|1068
|1075¼
|1064
|1067¼
|—1¾
|Jan
|1083½
|1084½
|1075½
|1077½
|—2¾
|Mar
|1081¼
|1081¼
|1077¼
|1077¼
|—5
|Jul
|1078½
|1090½
|1078½
|1090½
|—2
|Nov
|1075½
|1075½
|1072¼
|1072¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|1062
|1062
|1062
|1062
|—1½
|Est. sales 290,161.
|Wed.’s sales 356,796
|Wed.’s open int 889,927,
|up 7,858
