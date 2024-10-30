Osteoarthritis Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid

If you have osteoarthritis, you know how much joint pain can affect your daily life. Osteoarthritis is the most common…

If you have osteoarthritis, you know how much joint pain can affect your daily life.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, afflicting 33 million U.S. adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risk of osteoarthritis increases with age because there’s a gradual breakdown of the cartilage, the material that cushions our joints. This can lead to pain, swelling and stiffness.

Also known as degenerative joint disease, osteoarthritis can damage any joint, although the joints in the hands, knees, hips, neck and lower back are the most commonly affected.

Over-the-counter pain relievers and prescription medications are two common treatments for osteoarthritis. While there is no cure for osteoarthritis, your food choices can play a significant role in managing symptoms, improving joint function and potentially slowing disease progression.

Why Reducing Inflammation is Important

Osteoarthritis is characterized by inflammation, says registered dietitian Daniela Novotny, an instructor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. What we eat can reduce or increase inflammation in our body.

So it’s important to incorporate more anti-inflammatory foods to help reduce pain and slow joint damage, and limit those foods that may promote inflammation.

“One of the best lifestyle choices for easing osteoarthritis pain is maintaining a healthy diet,” says Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “This helps reduce pain and inflammation and increase movement and function without dependence on medication.”

In addition to countering the effects of inflammation, an osteoarthritis diet can also help you lose weight. Many people with osteoarthritis benefit from losing weight because added body weight puts extra pressure on joints.

Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian and certified health coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, says there are some other ways a healthy diet can benefit you if you have osteoarthritis:

— Lower blood pressure

— Protect against chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease

— Improve joint function

— Help prevent future damage to joints

Here’s a look at the foods to eat and foods to limit or avoid if you have osteoarthritis.

Foods to Eat for Osteoarthritis

Following a Mediterranean diet may be beneficial for those with osteoarthritis, suggests a scientific review of three previously published studies. The analysis found a positive association between closely sticking to the Mediterranean diet and the quality of life of people with osteoarthritis. The researchers found a lower prevalence of osteoarthritis, along with decreased inflammation and cartilage damage among participants who followed a Mediterranean diet.

Foods commonly eaten in a Mediterranean diet are the same anti-inflammatory foods that are beneficial to include in an osteoarthritis diet, including seafood, fruits and vegetables, nuts, whole grains and extra virgin olive oil.

These categories of food can help with osteoarthritis:

— Omega-3 fatty acids

— Fruits and vegetable

— Healthy fats

— Whole grains

— Legumes

— Garlic and onions

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce joint pain and stiffness. Studies

show that omega-3s can lower the production of inflammatory molecules like cytokines that worsen arthritis symptoms.

“By eating a diet rich in (omega-3) fatty acids, patients notice a decrease in pain and morning stiffness and an increase in physical function,” Derocha says.

Best sources:

— Fatty fish like salmon, herring, mackerel, sardines

— Plant sources like chia seeds, flaxseed, walnuts

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress, a major contributor to inflammation. Vitamin C, which is abundant in citrus fruits and many other fruits and vegetables, is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory benefits and plays a role in collagen formation. Studies suggest vitamin K, found in leafy greens, may reduce inflammatory markers in the blood and slow cartilage deterioration.

Best sources:

— Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries

— Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruit

— Stone fruits: Cherries, peaches, apricots, plums

— Dark leafy greens: Kale, spinach, broccoli, swiss chard, collard greens

— Red and orange produce: Tomatoes, carrots, papaya, pumpkin, sweet potatoes

Nightshade vegetables that include tomatoes, eggplants, potatoes and peppers have been a source of confusion. These plants contain a chemical called solanine, which has been branded as a culprit in inflammation. However, the Arthritis Foundation says there’s no scientific evidence to blame nightshades. If you suspect they trigger pain, try eliminating these vegetables for a few weeks and slowly reintroduce them back into your diet to see if you notice a difference.

Healthy fats

Including healthy fats in your diet can help reduce inflammation and support joint health. Similar to the Mediterranean diet, an osteoarthritis diet contains extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds, olives and avocado.

Best sources:

— Extra virgin olive oil: Olive oil is full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and oleocanthal, which has properties similar to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen. Other healthy oils include avocado and walnut oils.

— Nuts: Walnuts, almonds and pistachios contain monosaturated fats that offer anti-inflammatory benefits. Nuts also contain vitamin E, magnesium and fiber.

Aim for one to two tablespoons of olive oil daily. Novotny suggests using olive oil to stir-fry vegetables, brown rice and nuts as a side to grilled salmon.

Whole grains

A diet high in whole-grain foods is associated with lower levels of inflammation and less osteoarthritis pain. Studies have shown that eating whole grains helps reduce several markers of inflammation, primarily c-reactive protein (a protein made by the liver that increases with inflammation). The benefits are linked to fiber, vitamins, minerals and the phytonutrients, or beneficial plant compounds, found in whole grains.

Best sources:

— 100% whole grain breads and cereals

— Oats, brown rice, bulgur, farro, quinoa

Legumes

A scientific review identified numerous bioactive compounds in legumes that have anti-inflammatory effects, including polyphenols, isoflavones, saponins and peptides. Legumes are also packed with fiber that can help lower c-reactive protein, an inflammatory marker in the blood, says Kimberlain. They’re also an excellent and inexpensive source of protein and provide folate, magnesium, iron, zinc and potassium.

Best sources:

— Red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, lentils, chickpeas

— Soybeans, including edamame and tofu

Garlic and onions

“Garlic and onions contain a compound called diallyl disulfide that may improve the symptoms of osteoarthritis for many sufferers and help slow down the damage of cartilage,” Novotny says.

This anti-inflammatory compound limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines (substances that cause inflammation). Opt for fresh garlic in the produce section of your supermarket instead of minced garlic in a jar. Add sauteed garlic and onions to soups, stews, pasta sauces, vegetables, casseroles and other dishes. Add onions to salads and roasted vegetables.

Osteoarthritis: Foods to Avoid

The usual suspects of sugary beverages, refined grains, fried foods, fatty meats and alcohol that we all need to limit for good health are the same inflammatory foods that people with osteoarthritis need to limit. Here are the foods to minimize if you have osteoarthritis:

— Added sugars

— Refined carbohydrates

— Saturated fat and trans fat

— Alcohol

Added sugars

A diet high in added sugar can prompt the release of cytokines, which act as inflammatory messengers in the body. Limit the greatest contributors to added sugars in our diets:

— Soda

— Sports drinks

— Sweet tea

— Flavored coffees

— Candy

— Baked goods

Refined carbohydrates

Whole grains are a better option than refined grains. These refined carbohydrates can stimulate inflammation and lack the full nutrient package of whole grains. Limit refined grains, including:

— White bread

— White rice

— Pasta

— Many breakfast cereals

— Pastries

Saturated fat and trans fat

Foods high in saturated fat can trigger inflammation and contribute to heart disease, which can lead to complications of osteoarthritis. The biggest contributors are fatty meats (bacon, sausage and heavily-marbled steaks), full-fat dairy products, including butter, heavy cream and cheese, and baked goods that contain palm and coconut oil.

While trans fats have been banned in the U.S. since 2015, trace amounts may still be found in some packaged foods, such as crackers, microwave popcorn, cookies, cakes, frozen pies and other commercial baked goods.

Alcohol

While moderate drinking may reduce biomarkers of inflammation, including c-reactive protein, studies show excessive drinking can increase the risk of osteoarthritis, especially of the knee. Keep alcohol to a minimum, less than a glass a day.

Managing Osteoarthritis

Managing osteoarthritis through diet can significantly reduce inflammation, reduce pain and slow disease progression. By focusing on nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory foods and avoiding those that promote inflammation, people with osteoarthritis can experience improved joint function and overall quality of life.

However, diet is just one aspect of managing osteoarthritis. Physical activity plays a big role in improving osteoarthritis. Low-impact exercises, such as walking or cycling, are a great way to get moving and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine, Derocha says.

Start any new physical activity routine slowly and with guidance from a physician or physical therapist. Working with a registered dietitian and your health care provider can help you tailor your food choices to your specific needs.

