CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579 584¼ 575¾ 576 —2½ Mar 599¼ 603½ 595¼ 595½ —2¾ May 607¾ 613¼ 605 605¼ —3 Jul 615 618¼ 609¾ 610 —4 Sep 623¾ 627¼ 618¾ 618¾ —4¾ Dec 637¼ 640 631½ 631½ —5¼ Mar 647¼ 647¼ 642¾ 642¾ —2¾ Est. sales 45,054. Wed.’s sales 83,569 Wed.’s open int 406,629 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 418¾ 424 418¼ 420¼ +1¼ Mar 431¾ 436½ 431¼ 434 +2 May 439½ 443½ 439 441 +1¼ Jul 443¼ 447¼ 443 444¾ +1 Sep 435 438½ 435 436¾ +1¼ Dec 441¼ 444½ 441¼ 443 +1¼ Mar 452½ 455¼ 452 453½ +1¼ May 458 461¼ 457½ 460¾ +2½ Jul 464¾ 464¾ 464½ 464½ +2½ Sep 450¼ 451¼ 450¼ 450½ +¾ Dec 450½ 451½ 449¾ 450 — ¼ Est. sales 237,870. Wed.’s sales 421,538 Wed.’s open int 1,663,332, up 19,877 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 380 383¾ 379¼ 381¾ +1¼ Mar 378 380½ 377¾ 378 May 378 378 378 378 +2¼ Est. sales 268. Wed.’s sales 299 Wed.’s open int 3,991 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 997½ 1012¼ 996½ 1005½ +8 Jan 1005 1018 1004¼ 1009¾ +4¾ Mar 1015½ 1028 1015 1020 +4¼ May 1031 1040 1028 1032¾ +3¾ Jul 1045 1050¾ 1039½ 1044¼ +4 Aug 1045½ 1051½ 1039¾ 1044¾ +3½ Sep 1033¼ 1042¼ 1033¼ 1036¼ +2¼ Nov 1035¼ 1045 1035 1037 +1¼ Jan 1049 1053¾ 1049 1052 +4½ Mar 1054¾ 1054¾ 1054¼ 1054¼ +2½ Jul 1071 1071 1071 1071 +4 Nov 1060 1060 1055 1055 +2¼ Est. sales 201,823. Wed.’s sales 352,463 Wed.’s open int 937,882 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.40 45.10 43.38 44.42 +1.03 Jan 43.33 44.93 43.30 44.30 +.99 Mar 43.39 44.94 43.38 44.33 +.95 May 43.52 45.00 43.51 44.41 +.89 Jul 43.60 45.01 43.59 44.47 +.86 Aug 43.39 44.75 43.35 44.22 +.81 Sep 43.14 44.43 43.14 43.93 +.77 Oct 42.88 44.00 42.88 43.82 +1.00 Dec 42.99 43.96 42.82 43.52 +.76 Jan 43.70 43.70 43.70 43.70 +.97 Mar 43.62 43.62 43.62 43.62 +.92 Est. sales 96,960. Wed.’s sales 135,578 Wed.’s open int 526,757 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 314.50 317.40 311.40 311.40 —3.60 Jan 313.30 316.20 310.80 310.80 —2.90 Mar 313.30 316.10 311.20 311.20 —2.20 May 315.00 318.00 313.30 313.40 —1.90 Jul 318.10 321.00 316.60 316.80 —1.60 Aug 318.80 321.40 316.90 317.00 —1.70 Sep 319.00 321.90 316.80 316.80 —1.60 Oct 318.30 320.40 315.90 315.90 —1.80 Dec 320.00 322.60 318.30 318.30 —1.70 Jan 321.60 322.00 321.60 322.00 +1.40 Mar 321.30 321.30 319.00 319.00 —1.40 Est. sales 75,230. Wed.’s sales 148,623 Wed.’s open int 575,472

