CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579
|584¼
|575¾
|576
|—2½
|Mar
|599¼
|603½
|595¼
|595½
|—2¾
|May
|607¾
|613¼
|605
|605¼
|—3
|Jul
|615
|618¼
|609¾
|610
|—4
|Sep
|623¾
|627¼
|618¾
|618¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|637¼
|640
|631½
|631½
|—5¼
|Mar
|647¼
|647¼
|642¾
|642¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 45,054.
|Wed.’s sales 83,569
|Wed.’s open int 406,629
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|418¾
|424
|418¼
|420¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|431¾
|436½
|431¼
|434
|+2
|May
|439½
|443½
|439
|441
|+1¼
|Jul
|443¼
|447¼
|443
|444¾
|+1
|Sep
|435
|438½
|435
|436¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|441¼
|444½
|441¼
|443
|+1¼
|Mar
|452½
|455¼
|452
|453½
|+1¼
|May
|458
|461¼
|457½
|460¾
|+2½
|Jul
|464¾
|464¾
|464½
|464½
|+2½
|Sep
|450¼
|451¼
|450¼
|450½
|+¾
|Dec
|450½
|451½
|449¾
|450
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 237,870.
|Wed.’s sales 421,538
|Wed.’s open int 1,663,332,
|up 19,877
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|380
|383¾
|379¼
|381¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|378
|380½
|377¾
|378
|May
|378
|378
|378
|378
|+2¼
|Est. sales 268.
|Wed.’s sales 299
|Wed.’s open int 3,991
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|997½
|1012¼
|996½
|1005½
|+8
|Jan
|1005
|1018
|1004¼
|1009¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|1015½
|1028
|1015
|1020
|+4¼
|May
|1031
|1040
|1028
|1032¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|1045
|1050¾
|1039½
|1044¼
|+4
|Aug
|1045½
|1051½
|1039¾
|1044¾
|+3½
|Sep
|1033¼
|1042¼
|1033¼
|1036¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1035¼
|1045
|1035
|1037
|+1¼
|Jan
|1049
|1053¾
|1049
|1052
|+4½
|Mar
|1054¾
|1054¾
|1054¼
|1054¼
|+2½
|Jul
|1071
|1071
|1071
|1071
|+4
|Nov
|1060
|1060
|1055
|1055
|+2¼
|Est. sales 201,823.
|Wed.’s sales 352,463
|Wed.’s open int 937,882
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.40
|45.10
|43.38
|44.42
|+1.03
|Jan
|43.33
|44.93
|43.30
|44.30
|+.99
|Mar
|43.39
|44.94
|43.38
|44.33
|+.95
|May
|43.52
|45.00
|43.51
|44.41
|+.89
|Jul
|43.60
|45.01
|43.59
|44.47
|+.86
|Aug
|43.39
|44.75
|43.35
|44.22
|+.81
|Sep
|43.14
|44.43
|43.14
|43.93
|+.77
|Oct
|42.88
|44.00
|42.88
|43.82
|+1.00
|Dec
|42.99
|43.96
|42.82
|43.52
|+.76
|Jan
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|+.97
|Mar
|43.62
|43.62
|43.62
|43.62
|+.92
|Est. sales 96,960.
|Wed.’s sales 135,578
|Wed.’s open int 526,757
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|314.50
|317.40
|311.40
|311.40
|—3.60
|Jan
|313.30
|316.20
|310.80
|310.80
|—2.90
|Mar
|313.30
|316.10
|311.20
|311.20
|—2.20
|May
|315.00
|318.00
|313.30
|313.40
|—1.90
|Jul
|318.10
|321.00
|316.60
|316.80
|—1.60
|Aug
|318.80
|321.40
|316.90
|317.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|319.00
|321.90
|316.80
|316.80
|—1.60
|Oct
|318.30
|320.40
|315.90
|315.90
|—1.80
|Dec
|320.00
|322.60
|318.30
|318.30
|—1.70
|Jan
|321.60
|322.00
|321.60
|322.00
|+1.40
|Mar
|321.30
|321.30
|319.00
|319.00
|—1.40
|Est. sales 75,230.
|Wed.’s sales 148,623
|Wed.’s open int 575,472
