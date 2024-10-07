CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590¼
|595
|584
|593
|+3¼
|Mar
|613½
|618¼
|607½
|616¼
|+3½
|May
|626¼
|631¼
|620½
|629½
|+3½
|Jul
|632¾
|638¼
|627½
|636¾
|+4
|Sep
|642½
|648
|637½
|646¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|655
|662¼
|651½
|660¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|662¾
|670¾
|661
|670¾
|+4½
|Jul
|655
|655
|655
|655
|+1¾
|Est. sales 44,088.
|Fri.’s sales 119,124
|Fri.’s open int 385,624,
|up 2,292
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|424
|426½
|421¼
|424¾
|Mar
|441
|443¼
|438½
|441½
|—
|¼
|May
|450
|452
|447½
|450
|—
|½
|Jul
|455
|456¾
|452½
|455¼
|Sep
|447¾
|449½
|445¾
|448¼
|Dec
|452¾
|454½
|451¼
|453½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|463¼
|465
|462¾
|464¼
|May
|468¾
|471
|468¾
|470¾
|+¾
|Jul
|472¼
|474¼
|472¼
|473¾
|+¼
|Dec
|455¼
|458½
|455¼
|458½
|+1
|Est. sales 102,995.
|Fri.’s sales 239,488
|Fri.’s open int 1,484,962
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|387
|391½
|385
|390½
|+2¼
|Mar
|385¾
|387¾
|385¾
|387¼
|+2½
|Est. sales 124.
|Fri.’s sales 607
|Fri.’s open int 4,067
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1033½
|1036¼
|1026½
|1031½
|—6¼
|Jan
|1052
|1054½
|1045
|1049¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|1065
|1069¾
|1060½
|1064¾
|—6½
|May
|1081½
|1084
|1074¾
|1079½
|—6
|Jul
|1091¼
|1094¼
|1085
|1089¼
|—6¼
|Aug
|1090
|1092½
|1083½
|1088¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|1074
|1080
|1072
|1077¼
|—4¼
|Nov
|1077¼
|1080
|1071¼
|1076¾
|—4
|Jan
|1087
|1089½
|1083
|1089½
|—2
|Mar
|1090
|1090
|1085
|1085
|—7
|Jul
|1100
|1100
|1100
|1100
|—1¾
|Nov
|1076
|1076
|1076
|1076
|—6½
|Est. sales 124,230.
|Fri.’s sales 219,215
|Fri.’s open int 893,232,
|up 12,501
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.91
|44.24
|43.17
|44.05
|+.08
|Jan
|43.97
|44.23
|43.21
|44.11
|+.12
|Mar
|44.05
|44.37
|43.38
|44.22
|+.07
|May
|44.30
|44.56
|43.66
|44.45
|+.06
|Jul
|44.45
|44.73
|43.84
|44.59
|Aug
|44.11
|44.59
|43.72
|44.51
|+.05
|Sep
|44.11
|44.39
|43.69
|44.32
|+.03
|Oct
|43.70
|43.91
|43.70
|43.91
|—.12
|Dec
|43.75
|44.06
|43.27
|44.06
|+.07
|Mar
|43.88
|43.99
|43.88
|43.99
|—.02
|Est. sales 54,713.
|Fri.’s sales 153,718
|Fri.’s open int 532,509,
|up 761
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|330.00
|330.00
|327.10
|327.10
|—3.40
|Dec
|329.50
|329.50
|323.30
|323.80
|—6.70
|Jan
|327.60
|328.00
|322.70
|323.20
|—5.40
|Mar
|328.00
|328.40
|323.60
|324.10
|—4.70
|May
|329.10
|329.40
|325.20
|325.50
|—4.30
|Jul
|331.90
|332.10
|328.10
|328.40
|—3.90
|Aug
|332.10
|332.10
|328.40
|328.60
|—3.70
|Sep
|331.30
|331.70
|328.00
|328.00
|—3.50
|Oct
|328.20
|330.70
|327.00
|327.10
|—2.90
|Dec
|331.50
|332.80
|329.00
|329.20
|—2.80
|Est. sales 77,322.
|Fri.’s sales 151,868
|Fri.’s open int 555,981,
|up 1,667
