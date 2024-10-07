CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590¼ 595 584 593 +3¼ Mar 613½ 618¼ 607½ 616¼ +3½ May 626¼ 631¼ 620½ 629½ +3½ Jul 632¾ 638¼ 627½ 636¾ +4 Sep 642½ 648 637½ 646¾ +4¼ Dec 655 662¼ 651½ 660¼ +3¼ Mar 662¾ 670¾ 661 670¾ +4½ Jul 655 655 655 655 +1¾ Est. sales 44,088. Fri.’s sales 119,124 Fri.’s open int 385,624, up 2,292 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 424 426½ 421¼ 424¾ Mar 441 443¼ 438½ 441½ — ¼ May 450 452 447½ 450 — ½ Jul 455 456¾ 452½ 455¼ Sep 447¾ 449½ 445¾ 448¼ Dec 452¾ 454½ 451¼ 453½ — ¼ Mar 463¼ 465 462¾ 464¼ May 468¾ 471 468¾ 470¾ +¾ Jul 472¼ 474¼ 472¼ 473¾ +¼ Dec 455¼ 458½ 455¼ 458½ +1 Est. sales 102,995. Fri.’s sales 239,488 Fri.’s open int 1,484,962 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 387 391½ 385 390½ +2¼ Mar 385¾ 387¾ 385¾ 387¼ +2½ Est. sales 124. Fri.’s sales 607 Fri.’s open int 4,067 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1033½ 1036¼ 1026½ 1031½ —6¼ Jan 1052 1054½ 1045 1049¾ —6¼ Mar 1065 1069¾ 1060½ 1064¾ —6½ May 1081½ 1084 1074¾ 1079½ —6 Jul 1091¼ 1094¼ 1085 1089¼ —6¼ Aug 1090 1092½ 1083½ 1088¼ —5¾ Sep 1074 1080 1072 1077¼ —4¼ Nov 1077¼ 1080 1071¼ 1076¾ —4 Jan 1087 1089½ 1083 1089½ —2 Mar 1090 1090 1085 1085 —7 Jul 1100 1100 1100 1100 —1¾ Nov 1076 1076 1076 1076 —6½ Est. sales 124,230. Fri.’s sales 219,215 Fri.’s open int 893,232, up 12,501 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.91 44.24 43.17 44.05 +.08 Jan 43.97 44.23 43.21 44.11 +.12 Mar 44.05 44.37 43.38 44.22 +.07 May 44.30 44.56 43.66 44.45 +.06 Jul 44.45 44.73 43.84 44.59 Aug 44.11 44.59 43.72 44.51 +.05 Sep 44.11 44.39 43.69 44.32 +.03 Oct 43.70 43.91 43.70 43.91 —.12 Dec 43.75 44.06 43.27 44.06 +.07 Mar 43.88 43.99 43.88 43.99 —.02 Est. sales 54,713. Fri.’s sales 153,718 Fri.’s open int 532,509, up 761 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 330.00 330.00 327.10 327.10 —3.40 Dec 329.50 329.50 323.30 323.80 —6.70 Jan 327.60 328.00 322.70 323.20 —5.40 Mar 328.00 328.40 323.60 324.10 —4.70 May 329.10 329.40 325.20 325.50 —4.30 Jul 331.90 332.10 328.10 328.40 —3.90 Aug 332.10 332.10 328.40 328.60 —3.70 Sep 331.30 331.70 328.00 328.00 —3.50 Oct 328.20 330.70 327.00 327.10 —2.90 Dec 331.50 332.80 329.00 329.20 —2.80 Est. sales 77,322. Fri.’s sales 151,868 Fri.’s open int 555,981, up 1,667

