Omnicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $385.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

