Nike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $11.59 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.65 billion.

