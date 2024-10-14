National American University: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) on Monday reported a…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) on Monday reported a loss of $97,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

