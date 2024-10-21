Medpace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $96.4 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $96.4 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $533.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540.5 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $11.71 to $12.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion.

