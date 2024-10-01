Maryland governor aims to cut number of vacant properties in Baltimore by 5,000

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to transform 5,000 vacant properties in…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to transform 5,000 vacant properties in Baltimore into homeownership or other positive outcomes in five years.

The order creates a program called Reinvest Baltimore. It will coordinate state, city, nonprofit and for-profit partners’ efforts to eliminate concentrations of vacant properties and revitalize neighborhoods.

“Baltimore’s vacant property crisis is an issue that cannot wait — because in order to have a strong state, you must have a strong housing market, where people own more than they owe,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I want to thank all the partners who raised their hand to be a part of this work that will open paths to work, wages, and wealth for Baltimoreans and grow our state’s economy.”

The executive order creates a council that will tap community, corporate, philanthropic and government leaders. The initiative also aims to strengthen the partnership between city and state officials to create more attractive spaces for people to live and put down roots.

“Tackling the issue of vacants in Baltimore at scale and ending this decades long crisis is going to take partnership, coordination, and vision,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, who launched a 15-year plan to address the city’s vacant properties last year.

Baltimore has more than 13,000 vacant structures and more than 20,000 vacant lots.

