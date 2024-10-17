Manpower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $22.8 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Manpower expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.08.

