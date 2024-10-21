LCNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported net income of $4.5 million in…

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported net income of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Lebanon, Ohio, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

