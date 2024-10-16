Kinder Morgan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $625 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $625 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.22 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.