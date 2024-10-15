Johnson & Johnson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $22.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.19 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.88 to $9.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $88.4 billion to $88.8 billion.

