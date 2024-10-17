Iridium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $24.4 million.…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $212.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.