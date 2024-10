Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 14

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Jupiter Neurosciences – Jupiter, Fla., 2.8 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JUNS. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing an oral therapy for neuro-inflammation.

Diginex – Hong Kong, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DGNX. Business: Provides software that enables businesses to collect, analyze, and report ESG data.

FBS Global – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4.50-$5, managed by WallachBeth. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBGL. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Singapore.

Synergy CHC – Westbrook, Maine, 1 million shares, priced at $9-$11, managed by Roth Cap.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SNYR. Business: Provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products.

High Roller Technologies – Las Vegas, 1.3 million shares, priced at $8, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol ROLR. Business: Operates an online casino gaming platform.

SAG Holdings – Singapore, 1 million shares, priced at $8, managed by Wilson-Davis Dominari Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SAG. Business: Singaporean distributor of spare automotive and industrial parts.

Libera Gaming Operations – Tokyo, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Craft Capital Boustead. Proposed NYSE American symbol LBRJ. Business: Operates pachinko gaming halls in Japan.

PTL – Singapore, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PTLE. Business: Provides fueling logistic services to commercial ships in the Asia Pacific region.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.