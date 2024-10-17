Huntington Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $517 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $517 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.89 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

