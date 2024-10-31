How to Support Children in Larger Bodies

Before she entered kindergarten, Lauren Harris’ pediatrician told her and her mom that she was overweight. At age 7, the…

Before she entered kindergarten, Lauren Harris’ pediatrician told her and her mom that she was overweight. At age 7, the pediatrician suggested to her mom that she should join WeightWatchers. Since this program was geared towards adults, it wasn’t successful for her. This experience was followed by enrolling in various other programs during her adolescent and teen years, including a summer sleep-away camp for girls who were living in larger bodies, none of which helped her. In 1989, during her senior year in high school, Lauren decided to explore a medically supervised weight-loss program. She shed approximately 50 pounds and never gained it back. This experience inspired a career path for her.

In college, she uncovered the science-based field of nutrition. Armed with an additional master of science degree and a hospital-based dietetic internship, she became Lauren Harris, MS, RDN (registered dietitian nutritionist) and started a private practice. Her personal story gave her a birds-eye view of empathy and the skills needed when helping teens improve their health through changing lifestyle habits.

“First and foremost, my approach is to do no harm. It’s critical to establish trust while simultaneously helping foster a positive relationship with the family unit to support the teen’s efforts,” she states. “Ideally, the whole family is involved in the process, educating everyone to maximize their nutrition and lifestyle habits.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children are affected by obesity and are at risk for health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver and orthopedic issues. At the same time, the National Eating Disorders Association warns that eating disorders are on the rise, particularly in children under 12 and in boys.

Getting Help From a Dietitian

In their latest guidelines, American Academy of Pediatrics recognizes the importance of a RDN working with the both the pediatrician and family to support each child. Currently, Harris-Pincus (she is married with children of her own) works only with those who are teenagers and older.

Dietitian Jill Castle has an unique approach for younger children. She doesn’t always counsel the child. Rather, Castle may talk to only the parents. Her new book, “Kids Thrive At Every Size,” is based on decades of working with parents and caregivers of 3- to 13-year old children. Castle believes that parents and caretakers are key as they not only purchase the food in the home but also set guidelines and boundaries about sleep, screen use, and activity.

“Families who are raising children with smaller and larger bodies, and the children themselves, are facing social norms of what “healthy” looks like. They are increasingly challenged by bias, stigma, and growing mental health concerns,” states Castle. “I want to give families the tools to build their children’s worthiness and self-esteem.” While she always starts with the parents, if a child wants to be included, they are welcome to join the discussion with their parents, notes Castle.

In her unique approach, which is outlined in her book, she emphasizes the following “8 Pillars of Wellness” and the specific goals that parents need to understand in order to empower their child during this health journey. Castle also provides the reader with the latest research, strategies and solutions to obstacles parents may face when cultivating these pillars with children.

8 Pillars of Wellness for Families

Pillar No. 1: Family Culture

Establish a supportive home environment with positive behaviors and attitudes about health, bodies and food so that a child feels accepted and loved.

Pillar No. 2: Sleep

Establish healthy sleep habits as children who are rested are better able to regulate their appetite, emotions and mood.

Pillar No. 3: Movement

Incorporate daily movement that is fun for the child. Enjoyable movement helps build the child’s self-confidence, strength and endurance.

Pillar No. 4: Feeding

Create positive interactions between the parent (the feeder) and child (the eater) so that a healthy relationship with food is established early.

Pillar No. 5: Eating

Build good eating habits through recognizing appetite cues and mindful eating.

Pillar No. 6: Food

Establish a flexible, nutrient-rich diet, including all foods, even sweets, and resist any form of food shaming.

Pillar No. 7: Screens

Establish a healthy amount of screen-time, which minimizes the negative impact on adequate sleep, movement, food and the child’s self-esteem.

Pillar No. 8: Self-Love

Actively cultivate self-love in children, especially those who may be experiencing bias and stigma in the world around them.

Bottom Line

Parents who are concerned about their child must be careful around the topic of weight. Instead, self-reflect and look at the big picture: Is this a normal growth transition? Is my home environment and family lifestyle supportive of my child’s health? These are the fundamental contributors to a child’s health and areas where families can improve.

If you are interested in speaking with a local pediatric RDN who specializes in this area, you can visit Eatright.org to find a nutritional professional in your area.

