How to Decorate with Sage Green for an Earthy Home Aesthetic

When is a color more than just a color? When it’s a mood. It’s no wonder, then, that sage green is having a moment in home design.

“This earthy color brings a grounded, serene energy to any space, making it a favorite for those looking to create a peaceful atmosphere,” says Nancy Swanton, CEO of Abundant Home Design and creator of The Guide to Living in Abundance, a step-by-step course that teaches people how to use professional interior design techniques. She describes sage green as a “soft, muted shade of green with subtle gray undertones” — just like its herbal namesake.

The color’s soft tone makes it easy for homeowners to incorporate that peaceful mood into their home, says Gena M. Kirk, vice president of Corporate Studio at KB Home. “I think [sage green is] not as aggressive and not as committed as blue,” she says. Blue can lead to a more coastal feel, she adds — not a bad choice for home design, of course, but it’s not for everyone.

Green, on the other hand, is much more versatile. “Green can play any way,” Kirk says. “It can play in a traditional setting, it can play in a transitional modern setting.”

How to Incorporate Sage Green in Home Design

Sage green is welcome virtually anywhere in a home, but here are a few particular spots where designers and homeowners are evoking that earthy calmness.

Cabinetry

For a recent home renovation, Cori Pfaff, senior designer at Ashby Collective in Austin, Texas, installed a sage green kitchen island in an otherwise mostly white kitchen. “Breaking up the island with a fun pop of color like this warm sage makes the kitchen more inviting,” she says. The particular shade of sage was Rainy Afternoon from Benjamin Moore, which was used to paint the entire butler’s pantry, too.

Pfaff loves the color because “it envelopes you with a warmth every time you enter” a room. “Sage green is the perfect green hue,” she says. “It’s earthy, fresh and elevated. It goes well with just about any color tone and works in every room of the house.”

Kitchen Backsplashes and Floor Tiles

If colorful cabinetry is too much of a commitment, Kirk suggests considering sage green for the kitchen backsplash instead. It’s an easy way to “lean into” the color if you prefer a white or neutral palette for your kitchen, she explains, noting that peel-and-stick backsplash tile might be an option for those still on the fence.

Floor tile is another way to add color. Kirk says sage green is popping up on bathroom floors, as well as in powder rooms and even laundry rooms.

Paint and Wallpaper

Paint and wallpaper are a DIYer’s delight because neither costs much or requires a lot of time to add color to your home. Wallpaper has come back in a major way, with many peel-and-stick options that make it even easier for DIYers, especially renters. A feature wall with sage green paint or wallpaper would be a “really great way to add personality” to a home, says Kirk.

Decor and Accessories

Most designers will tell you that the easiest and most inexpensive way to add color to a space is through decor and accessories, including furnishings and textiles — anything from throw pillows and blankets to rugs and draperies. Add a few or add a lot; you can always rearrange or replace as your mood or taste changes.

Live Plants

If a sage plant on a windowsill or countertop is too on the nose for you, consider that any houseplant can add to the green theme. While faux foliage minimizes maintenance, Sara McDaniel, home renovation expert at Simply Southern Cottage in Minden, Louisiana, says it’s worth taking the time to nurture the real ones. “[There’s] something about bringing the outside inside — the lushness, the fullness, the richness that live plants bring to a home,” she says.

Home Exterior

Ignore this recommendation if you are part of an HOA that doesn’t permit much — or any — leeway with exterior home alterations. But if you have the freedom to choose the color of your home’s exterior, you might consider sage green.

Unlike her other home renovations that have been done in what she calls “Southern cottage charm” — think pinks, yellows and patterned wallpaper — McDaniel is looking forward to embracing an earthier tone for her latest project, a nonprofit endeavor called Phillip’s Cottage. Named after her late father, it will be a transitional home for women with children. For this special place, she wants to create a calming, soothing place for residents to come home to, so she chose sage green for the exterior. A navy door and vibrant landscaping will complete the curb appeal.

Colors That Work Well with Sage Green

Another reason sage green is so popular in home design is that it plays nicely with many colors. “Though it’s on the cooler side of the spectrum, sage green’s gray base helps it feel neutral and balanced, so it works beautifully in a variety of settings without feeling too cold,” Swanton explains. Here are some of the designer and color specialist’s recommendations for other hues that work well with sage green:

— Blush pink or soft coral. Swanton likes this pairing for “a fresh, romantic look.” (Indeed, sage green pairs well if you were an adopter of Peach Fuzz, Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year).

— Warm neutrals. Expand the earthy color palette to include beige, tan, greige (taupe), camel and cream.

— Terracotta or rust. Combine with these colors to achieve “a more bohemian, grounded feel.”

— Rich, dark tones. Accent sage green with chocolate browns, blue-greens, forest green or gold for “a luxurious, bold contrast.”

— Eggplant or burgundy. The purple-tinged reds of eggplant and burgundy are a bold combo with sage green if you want “a nostalgic touch with some depth.”

— Soft whites and charcoal grays. Sage green combines with these muted shades for a “clean, minimalist aesthetic.”

“Sage green is making a comeback because it strikes the perfect balance between tranquility and connection to nature,” says Swanton, noting that people are staying home more and want to enjoy spaces that feel calming and restorative, peaceful and serene. “Its ties to nature give it a sense of renewal and growth, subtly uplifting the energy of a room without being overwhelming.”

