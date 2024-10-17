Home Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Thursday reported net income of $9.4 million…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Thursday reported net income of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

