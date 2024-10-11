Hingham Savings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $5.8…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $2.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.44 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

