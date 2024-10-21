HBT Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $18.2 million.…

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

The Bloomington, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

