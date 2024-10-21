Great Ajax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $6.35.

