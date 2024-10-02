Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.83 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $3.82 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $1.85 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.45 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.5 cent at $.73 a pound.

