Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.08 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.86 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.72 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 1 cents at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.18 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 0.22 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.76 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.