Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.95 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.89 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.07 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.27 cent at $.77 a pound.

