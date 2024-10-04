Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $6.04 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 3.5 cents at $3.80 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 1 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.1 cent at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.17 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.23 cent at $.76 a pound.

