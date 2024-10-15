Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 6.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 6.5 cents at $4.01 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 4.25 cents at $5.81 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 7 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 2.5 cents at $9.93 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 1.12 cents at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 2.95 cents at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.63 cent at $.75 a pound.

