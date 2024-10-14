Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.15 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.99 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.80 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 3.5 cents at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.37 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 0.23 cent at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $.77 a pound.

