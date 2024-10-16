Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents at $4.04 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 3 cents at $5.84 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.79 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 12.75 cents at $9.78 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.12 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was off 0.93 cent at $2.45 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 2.35 cents at $.78 a pound.

