Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1.75 cents at $6.01 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1 cent at $3.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.22 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was off 0.18 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.22 cent at $.76 a pound.

