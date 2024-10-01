Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.5 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 3.5 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 26.25 cents at $10.66 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.33 cent at $1.85 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 0.95 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.02 cent at $.73 a pound.

