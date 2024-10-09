Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 6 cents at $6.01 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2.5 cents at $3.87 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 6.5 cents at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.48 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 1.6 cents at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 1.2 cents at $.76 a pound.

