Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.07 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.90 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.89 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $9.89 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.15 cent at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.18 cent at $.78 a pound.

