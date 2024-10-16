Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.01 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1.75 cents at $5.81 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.75 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.22 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.17 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.18 cent at $.75 a pound.

