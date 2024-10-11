Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $6.04 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.25 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.03 cent at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.2 cent at $.77 a pound.

