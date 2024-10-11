Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 4.25 cents at $6.00 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2.75 cents at $3.80 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 9.5 cents at $10.05 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.78 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.55 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.8 cent at $.78 a pound.

